Theo Fages returns to St Helens squad for Wigan clash

Theo Fages, who missed the fixtures against Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves, is named in head coach Justin Holbrook's 19-man squad for Good Friday's game at Wigan.



The French international half back had been absent since picking up a hip injury in the win over Hull KR last month. Jack Ashworth is the man that drops out.

Wigan aptain Sean O’Loughlin, Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood are all made available for the Warriors after missing out last week.

O'Loughlin and Flower were expected to return and the inclusion of Greenwood shows he has passed concussion protocols. Thomas Leuluai has recovered from a calf strain.

Tony Clubb, Liam Marshall, Jarrod Sammut and Liam Farrell remain on the comeback trail. Dom Manfredi is also sidelined and Sam Powell begins his two-game suspension.

St.Helens 19 man squad: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 21. Aaron Smith, 23. Lachlan Coote.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

St Helens 22, Wigan 12 (SLR1, 31/1/19)

St Helens 10, Wigan 30 (SLS8-R3, 31/8/18)

Wigan 6, St Helens 14 (SLR22, 19/7/18)

St Helens 21, Wigan 18 (SLR8, 30/3/18)

St Helens 16, Wigan 26 (SLS8-R4, 1/9/17)

St Helens 22, Wigan 19 (SLR15, 25/5/17)

Wigan 29, St Helens 18 (SLR9, 14/4/17)

Wigan 25, St Helens 0 (SLS8-R3, 19/8/16)

Wigan 4, St Helens 23 (SLR23, 22/7/16)

St Helens 12, Wigan 24 (SLR7, 25/3/16)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

Wigan won 37 (includes win in 2010 Grand Final and victories in 2001, 2003 and 2004 play-offs)

St Helens won 37 (includes wins in 2000 and 2014 Grand Finals and wins in 2000, 2002, 2009 and 2011 play-offs)

4 draws

Wigan highest score: 65-12 (A, 1997 andalso widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 57-16 (MM, 200 and also widest margin)

MORGAN Knowles needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career - 95 for St Helens (2015-2019) and four for Wales (2015, 2017)