Thatto Heath will fancy chances of progress after Challenge Cup draw

Thatto Heath Crusaders - the only amateur club left in the Coral Challenge Cup - have been drawn at home in the fifth round of the competition but didn't land the plum tie they had dreamt about.
The St Helens club were praying they would face one of the four Betfred Super League outfits who entered the draw on Monday - 13-times winners Leeds Rhinos, Salford City Reds, Hull KR, or London Broncos - but have been paired with Dewsbury Rams who are ninth in the Betfred Championship and just two wins from their opening seven league fixtures.
Fifth-round draw
Hull KR v Leigh Centurions
Widnes v York City Knights
Thatto Heath v Dewsbury Rams
Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town
Halifax v London Broncos
Bradford Bulls v Featherstone
Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets
Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs
Ttes will be played on the weekend of April 12-14