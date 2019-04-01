Thatto Heath will fancy chances of progress after Challenge Cup draw

Thatto Heath Crusaders - the only amateur club left in the Coral Challenge Cup - have been drawn at home in the fifth round of the competition but didn't land the plum tie they had dreamt about.

The St Helens club were praying they would face one of the four Betfred Super League outfits who entered the draw on Monday - 13-times winners Leeds Rhinos, Salford City Reds, Hull KR, or London Broncos - but have been paired with Dewsbury Rams who are ninth in the Betfred Championship and just two wins from their opening seven league fixtures.

Fifth-round draw

Hull KR v Leigh Centurions

Widnes v York City Knights

Thatto Heath v Dewsbury Rams

Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town

Halifax v London Broncos

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone

Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets

Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs

Ttes will be played on the weekend of April 12-14