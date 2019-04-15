Thatto Heath's cup run ended by Dewsbury as Saints await sixth round draw

Thatto Heath Crusaders' memorable run in the Coral RL Challenge Cup came to an end on Sunday.



The St Helens side defied all the odds by progressing to the fifth round after defeating amateur rivals Stanningley, Leigh Miners, Rochdale Mayfield and Championship 1 North Wales Crusaders.

Action from Thatto Heath v Dewsbury. Picture: SWPix

But despite a courageous and battling performance against Betfred Championship club Dewsbury Rams - winners of the trophy twice in the dim and distant past - they toppled to a 36-10 defeat in front of a large home crowd.

The National Conference outfit held their own in the opening 40 minutes, ending the half level at 10-10, but the Yorkshire club's superior fitness told at the end of the day.

Try scorers for Crusaders: Matthew Norton (17 mins) and Mike Stark (28 mins)). Goals: Bobbie Goulding (1).

Dewsbury Rams - tries: Andrew Gabriel (3 mins), Robert Worrincy (23 mins), Lucas Walshaw (42 mins), Sam Kibula (52mins), Adam Ryder (66 mins), Tom Garrett (71 mins),

Robbie Ward (80 mins). Goals: Liam Finn (4)

The sixth round draw, which will include 12-times winners St Helens,will be live on BBC News Channel's Sportsday on Monday from 6.30pm.

The remaining eight Super League clubs join this year's competition in round six, alongside the winners of the eight fifth round ties played this weekend.

From the sixth round onwards, the BBC will screen matches on BBC1 and BBC2 and Sky Sports will also select two fixtures to broadcast. All sixth-round ties will be played between 9-12 May.

The draw will be made by former St Helens Challenge Cup winners Paul Sculthorpe and Jon Wilkin.

