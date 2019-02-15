Thatto Heath's Challenge Cup clash with Rochdale Mayfield selected for BBC Sport

The all-National Conference League Premier Division Coral Challenge Cup third round tie between Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield has been selected for live streaming by BBC Sport on Saturday, March 9 (KO 2pm).



Thatto Heath, who have progressed further in this year’s competition than in both 2018 and 2017, have so far managed impressive victories against Stanningley and Leigh Miners Rangers in round one and two respectively.

Rochdale Mayfield, who are coached by former player and two times Challenge Cup finalist Matt Calland, have previously reached round three on two occasions in recent years, falling to Rochdale Hornets in 2016 and Barrow Raiders in 2017.

They’ve defeated Cumbrian side Kells and Thornhill Trojans in this year’s competition.

More than 40,000 viewers have tuned in to the BBC Sport’s live streamed matches so far in 2019.

As in previous rounds, an additional game will also be streamed via the Our League app and website on Sunday, March 10. Further details will be announced in due course.

Third round draw in full:

Keighley Cougars v Distington

Oldham v Haydock

Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield

Wigan St Judes v Lock Lane

Newcastle Thunder v West Wales Raiders

London Skolars v North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet v West Bowling

Workington Town v Siddal

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

West Hull v Dewsbury Moor

Doncaster v Coventry Bears

Whitehaven v Wigan St Patricks

