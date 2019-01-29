Thatto Heath drawn to face Leigh Miners in tasty Challenge Cup tie

Thatto Heath Crusaders have been drawn at home in the second round of the Coral Challenge Cup against neighbours Leigh Miners Rangers.



It is a reward for their 32-6 first round home victory over Stanningley Rangers who found the gulf in class between the two clubs too hot to handle.

The scores were level at 6-6 when the half-time whistle sounded but Heath were the dominant force in the final 40 minutes and were comfortable winners.

Joining them in the second round are local rivals Haydock who now face a trip to Yorkshire club Normanton Knights.

The Yickers toppled hosts Shaw Cross Sharks 28-16 at the weekend and maintained their growing reputation as knockout specialists.

But it was the end of the road for St Helens' third representative in the competition - Clock Face Miners losing 24-0 to Siddal at Crawford Street where all the points were scored in the first half.

The full draw - matches to be played on the weekend of February 9-10 - is: Underbank Rangers v Featherstone Lions, Wigan St Patrick's v Great Britain Police, Thornhill Trojans v Rochdale Mayfield, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Leigh Miners Rangers, Ovenden v West Bowling, Normanton Knights v Haydock, West Hull v Bentley, Milford Marlins v Lock Lane, Wath Brow Hornets v York Acorn, Drighlington v Wigan St Jude's, Millom v Siddal, Distington v Royal Air Force, East Leeds v Dewsbury Moor

BBC Sport will select one fixture to be live streamed and Our League members will also be able to watch a game live on the app and website.

The chosen matches will be announced in due course.

