Thatto Heath await cup draw after stunning win over North Wales

Bring on one of the big boys! That's the defiant message from Thatto Heath Crusaders after reaching the fifth round of the Coral Challenge Cup with a 16-14 home victory over Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders on Saturday.

Four Super League teams - Hull KR, London Broncos, Salford and 13-times winners Leeds Rhinos - will now enter the competition and the St Helens lads will be hoping to pick out a plum tie.

Former Wigan and Widnes flying winger Martin Offiah and Linzi Prescott - widow of Saints' Wembley winner Steve Prescott - will conduct the draw at Boxpark, the ultimate fan zone for fans travelling to Wembley Stadium tonight (7pm).

It will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and supporters from across London and beyond are invited to attend the event to watch the draw live.