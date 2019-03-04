Thatto Heath and Haydock prepare for Challenge Cup clashes

The all-National Conference League Premier Division Coral Challenge Cup third round tie between Thatto Heath Crusaders and Rochdale Mayfield has been selected for live streaming by BBC Sport on Saturday, kick-off 2pm.



Thatto Heath, who have progressed further in this year’s competition than in both 2018 and 2017, have so far managed impressive victories against Stanningley and Leigh Miners Rangers in round one and two respectively.

Rochdale Mayfield have previously reached round three on two occasions in recent years, falling to Rochdale Hornets in 2016 and Barrow Raiders in 2017.

They’ve defeated Cumbrian side Kells and Thornhill Trojans in this year’s competition.

More than 40,000 viewers have tuned in to the BBC Sport’s live streamed matches so far in 2019.

Haydock - St Helens' other cup representatives - visit Oldham on Sunday and they are urging fans to roll up in droves for what they describe as 'a memorable day for the local community.'

The coach fare is £8 and seats can be booked via club officials.

Tickets for the 2019 Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, August 25, can be purchased by calling the Rugby League Ticket Office on 0844 856 1113 or by visiting

www.rugby-league.com/tickets