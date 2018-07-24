Taia returns to St Helens squad to face Warrington

Zeb Taia has been cleared to take his spot in the Saints’ 19-man squad ahead of Thursday night’s Betfred Super League clash against neighbours Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

he second row forwards suffered a dislocated thumb in the clash at Hull FC on July 13 but returns in place of winger Adam Swift who suffered a groin injury against Wigan Warriors last week.

The injury, however, is not thought to be too serious and coach Justin Holbrook hopes Swift will be back in contention for a first team jersey in a couple of weeks’ time.

Full back Ben Barba and centre Mark Percival also return to the squad after missing the derby.

For the Wolves, Bryson Goodwin, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Ben Westwood are named in their 19-man squad after missing last week’s win at Hull KR.

Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 23. Ben Barba.

Steve Price will choose his Wolves side from: 1. Stefan Ratchford, 2. Tom Lineham, 6. Kevin Brown, 7. Tyrone Roberts, 8. Chris Hill, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Mike Cooper, 12. Jack Hughes, 15. Declan Patton, 16. Sitaleki Akauola, 17. Joe Philbin, 18. Toby King, 19. George King, 20. Harvey Livett, 21. Mitch Brown, 22. Morgan Smith, 27. Josh Charnley, 29. Ben Pomeroy, 34. Ben Westwood.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.

Tickets for the clash are now on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 or online here.