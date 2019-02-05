Swinton Lions forward Will Hope blasts 'disgraceful' ambulance wait after foot left 'facing wrong way'

A Championship player has hit out after being left waiting three hours for an ambulance - with his foot facing "the wrong way" from a dislocated ankle.

Will Hope was playing for Swinton Lions, who are Wigan Warriors' dual-registration partner club, at Sheffield Eagles when he suffered the injury in the first tackle.

The forwards says when no ambulance arrived, team-mates carried him onto the coach and took him to Salford Royal Hospital, where he has had an ankle reconstruction.

He branded the wait for an ambulance that didn't arrive as "an absolute disgrace."

"To be treated like that, with my foot facing the wrong way for up to five hours because 'it wasn't a priority' is disgusting - I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy," he said in a statement issued on Twitter.

"The St John's Ambulance team at the ground was absolutely pointless, a major injury and there was 'nothing they could do about it'."

Wigan use Swinton as their dual-registration partner and while there were no players involved last weekend, up to five could be playing for the Lions against Bradford this Sunday.

Hope, an Ireland international, has called on the game's governing body to get involved.

"Hopefully the RFL address this so it does not happen again to anyone with a serious injury like this," added Hope, who thanked well-wishers, both clubs and Salford Royal Hospital staff. "Disgrace, I'm sure if it was a Super League game it would be different."

The Rugby Football League has been contacted for comment.