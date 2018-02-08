Swift wins place in Holbrook’s 19

Adam Swift, who scored a hat-trick of tries in Saints’ friendly fixture with North Wales Crusaders on Sunday, is included in the 19-man squad for Saturday’s trip to the Catalans Dragons.

The winger replaces centre Ryan Morgan who has been ruled out through injury.

Coach Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from: 1 Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 23. Ben Barba.

The game kicks off at 5.05pm (UK time) and the referee will be Phil Bentham.

The U19s take on their Catalans counterparts at 3pm (UK time), and coach Derek Traynor will chose his 17 from: Alex Eckley, Ben Sims, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Hazzard, Cameron Brown, Chris Follin, Elliott Jenkins, Jack Welsby, Jake Wingfield, John Hutchings, Jorge Lewtas, Joseph Sharratt, Josh Simm, Kian Horridge, Luke Maloney-Ward, Matthew Foster, Paul Nash, Sam Royle, Thomas Nisbet.

*Team BRIT will replace leading sponsors, Totally Wicked, on the right sleeve and back of the Saints’ shirt on Saturday - a unique playing strip which will only be used for games this season between the two clubs.

A motor racing team consisting drivers, Team BRIT aims to take part in the Le Mans 24 Hour Race.

They have been sponsored by Totally Wicked since last year.