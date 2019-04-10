Suspended fine for Castleford coach following St Helens incident

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell has been given a suspended fine for entering the field of play during his team's 42-12 Betfred Super League defeat at home to St Helens in March.

The Rugby Football League imposed a fine of £5,000 for a breach of its operational rules but suspended it until the end of the season after receiving an assurance that it will not happen again.

A spokesman said the league also took into account the club's approach and assistance with the matter.

Powell stormed across the field during a break in play towards the end of the first half and clearly vented his anger at the performance of some of his players.