Super League Man of Steel voting set for major overhaul

Super League is set to reveal radical plans for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in 2019, with a panel of around 15 former players and coaches taking control of the voting process for the sport’s highest individual accolade.



As part of chief executive Robert Elstone’s ambitious plans to revolutionise the image of Super League and the Man of Steel process, it is believed that over a dozen ex-players and coaches have been approached to be part of a new-look panel.



No fewer than eight players from Saints have won the award since it was first introduced in 1977.



They are: George Nicholls (1978), Sean Long (2000), Paul Sculthorpe (2001/2002), Jamie Lyon (2005), Paul Wellens (2006), James Roby (2007), James Graham (2008) and Ben Barba (2018).