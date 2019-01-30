Super League Golden Boot winner Tommy Makinson signs new four-year deal at St Helens

Golden Boot winner Tommy Makinson has signed a four-year contract at St Helens.



Despite strong interest from the NRL Saints have secured the signature of their star winger until the end of the 2022 season.

Makinson had a remarkable 2018 season, winning the League Leaders' Shield and the prestigious Golden Boot award for his performances for England.



The announcement falls on the eve of what will be Tommy’s 200th Saints appearance in the season opener vs. Wigan Warriors, Thursday evening.



In his 199 appearances to date he has scored 108 tries and added another 108 goals.



His match winning try in the 2014 Grand Final at Old Trafford and his length of the field stunner at the 2017 Magic Weekend are just two highlights from some of the incredible four-pointers he has scored for the club.



Saints' Chairman Eamonn McManus said: “It’s further great news for St Helens and for Super League that Tommy has committed himself to us for four years."



Tommy has been underestimated outside of St Helens for too many years. That was firmly put to bed with his recent stand out performances for England against the Kiwis.

Mr McManus added: ''He has chosen St Helens and Super League despite very attractive offers from the NRL. It’s, therefore, a real statement of his faith in St Helens and in Super League that he has decided to extend his current contract.



''He’s a world class winger and it’s wonderful that he aims to see out his career with his boyhood club.”



Head Coach Justin Holbrook added: “This is huge news for everyone involved with St Helens to have Tommy sign for four years. He’s a fantastic player, what you see on the field is exactly what we see every day in training.

"I’m very happy for him to get the rewards he got at the end of last year with the recognition of winning the Golden Boot and being named in the Dream Team, very well deserved. He is extremely hard working, and is a pleasure to coach.”