Super League chief says World Club needs a rethink

On the eve of the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and Sydney Roosters, Super League chief executive Robert Elstone has admitted that the competition is in desperate need of a rethink.



Despite tinkering with its format over the last few years, Elstone insists the contest still needs freshening up.

As such, Elstone has committed to discussing the World Club Challenge with his Australian counterparts and believes any changes could well be in place for next year’s clash.

“I think it’s definitely undervalued and underplayed,” he told The Guardian.

“It’s the best against the best, so there has to be more potential in it as an event.''

Elstone added: ''We’ve got to bring Super League, the NRL and all the clubs into the mix to nail down the discussions and maximise the potential of it as a concept and a sporting event. I think we should be looking at doing something for 2020.

“I think we’re at the stage with it where we shouldn’t be ruling anything out. But first and foremost, I think we have to look at what time of the year we’re playing it. Then there’s the format, as well as the host venue - we’ve got to consider all those.”