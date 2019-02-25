Students stage 'Take over day' at Salford v St Helens fixture

Saints and their fans will be part of a special day when they make the short journey to face Salford on Thursday night.



The Red Devils have teamed up with Salford University in a new partnership which will give students the opportunity to share expertise and give them unique and beneficial experiences.

As a key component of the partnership, the university will stage a ‘Take Over Day’ at the St Helens fixture with students and staff given discounted tickets as part of the event.

Prior to the game, students from Salford University’s Shock Radio will build the atmosphere at the AJ Bell Stadium, they will also provide live commentary and post-match player interviews.

There will also be a reaction challenge game co-ordinated by the staff from the sports exercise team at the university.

Salford University journalism students will be assisting with official match day communications and operations. The university’s band will entertain fans pre-game in a marquee and there will be a crossbar challenge at half-time between Salford Red Devils supporters and the university’s Rugby League team.

Salford director Paul King, said: ''The day will allow a number of university students to get involved with a game day whether that be offering assistance to the operations, entertainment or just coming and experiencing their first-ever Rugby League game."

The Super League clash will also be screened live by Sky Sports Arena and hopefully the 'Take Over Day' will earn some high profile coverage.