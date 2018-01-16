Stars to get chance to shine

Seven top age Academy players will feature in the St Helens Select side which will take on Sheffield Eagles at Ruskin Sports Village on Saturday.

But the squad also contains players with Super League experience, including Adam Swift, Matty Smith, Kyle Amour, Ryan Morgan,Theo Fages, Dominic Peyroux, Danny Richardson and Regan Grace.

The 26-strong squad is: Aaron Smith, Swift, Alex Eckley, Ben Morris, Callum Hazard, Cameron Brown, Chris Follin, Richardson, Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, Jake Spedding, James Bentley, John Hutchings, Jorge Lewtas, Josh Eaves, Kevin Brown, Amor, Liam Cooper, Mathew Costello, Matty Lees, Smith, Grace, Rob Fairclough, Morgan, Fages, Tom Nisbet.

The friendly fixture against Mark Aston’s Betfred Championship team is a chance for some the younger members of the Saints’ squad to shine and continue their development against tough opposition.

The game at Ruskin Sports Village is sold out, but the club will make extensive highlights of the game available as soon as possible after the match.

Saints have also announced the game against Leigh on Friday, January 26 (8pm) will go ahead at the Totally Wicked Stadium as planned.