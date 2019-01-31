St Helens v Wigan Super League opener definitely on

Despite the freezing weather conditions over the last few days the Betfred Super League opener between St Helens and Wigan Warriors definitely goes ahead this evening!



The Totally Wicked Stadium pitch has been covered with a heated, protective bubble since the beginning of the week in preparation for the game.

The match will kick off at 7.45pm with gates open from 6pm.

Very limited tickets are still available for the match, mainly in the Bronze sections of the Totally Wicked North Stand.

You can secure yours from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455052.