St Helens v London Broncos - Stats zone

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in London's Westminster Abbey, founder of the pan-Islamic militant organisation, Osama bin Laden, was killed, and Manchester City defeated Stoke City in the FA Cup Final.



The year? It was 2011 and the last time London Broncos (then playing under the Harlequins banner) won a Super League match at Saints.

They will be hoping for a similar result on Friday, which marks their first visit to St Helens since being relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2014 season, but Justin Hoolbrook's boys will have other ideas.

Skipper James Roby and Jonny Lomax are the only two players still on Saints' books who faced the Quins in March eight years ago while a third, Paul Wellens, is now part of the coaching staff at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Aussie Royce Simmons, who was head coach at the time, selected the following squad for the clash with the Londoners: Wellens, Ade Gardner, Michael Shenton, Lomax, Francis Meli, Lee Gaskell, Kyle Eastmond, James Graham, Roby, Josh Perry, Paul Clough, Chris Flannery, Tony Puletua, Scott Moore, Andrew Dixon, Shaun Magennis, Jamie Foster.

The hosts trailed 20-0 at the interval but despite second-half tries by Meli, Graham and Roby and goals from Eastmond and Foster they went under 27-16.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

London Broncos 16, St Helens 58 (SLR21, 19/7/14)

St Helens 48, London Broncos 18 (SLR11, 1/5/14)

St Helens 38, London Broncos 10 (SLR24, 9/8/13)

London Broncos 21, St Helens 14 (SLR13, 27/4/13)

St Helens 30, London Broncos 0 (SLR26, 31/8/12)

London Broncos 24, St Helens 34 (SLR1, 4/2/12)

Harlequins 16, St Helens 34 (SLR27, 10/9/11)

St Helens 16, Harlequins 27 (SLR5, 11/3/11)

St Helens 32, Harlequins 18 (SLR22, 18/7/10)

Harlequins 10, St Helens 30 (CCR5, 9/5/10)

St Helens highest score: 62-16 (h, 2003), (widest margin: 54-0, a, 2008),

London Broncos highest score: 40-6 (h, 2002) (also widest margin)

TOMMY MAKINSON needs one try to reach 100 (Super League) - 99 for St Helens (2011-2019 including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)