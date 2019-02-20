St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - Stats zone

ST HELENS v LEEDS RHINOS



Super League summary

St Helens won 34 (includes wins in 1999, 2001, 2007 and 2008 play-offs)

Leeds won 32 (includes wins in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011 Grand Finals; 1998, 2005, 2013 and 2015 play-offs)

St Helens highest score: 62-18 (H, 1999) (Widest margin: 56-10, H, 2004)

Leeds highest score: 74-16 (H, 2001) (Widest margin: 70-0, H, 2004)

Last ten meetings:

Leeds 22, St Helens 23 (SLR18, 15/6/18)

St Helens 20, Leeds 28 (SLR6, 16/3/18)

Leeds 16, St Helens 14 (SLS8-R3, 18/8/17)

Leeds 24, St Helens 22 (SLR20, 29/6/17)

St Helens 6, Leeds 4 (SLR1, 9/2/17)

St Helens 38, Leeds 34 (SLR12, 22/4/16)

Leeds 30, St Helens 18 (SLR6, 18/3/16)

Leeds 20, St Helens 13 (SLSF, 2/10/15)

Leeds 18, St Helens 32 (SLS8-R4, 4/9/15)

Leeds 24, St Helens 14 (CCSF, 31/7/15)

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

LOUIE McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK needs one appearance to reach 250 for St Helens - Debut: Wigan (MW, Cardiff) (SL) (D16-16) (Prop) (12 February, 2011)

TOMMY MAKINSON needs one try to reach 100 (Super League) - 99 for St Helens (2011-2019) (including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)