St Helens v Castleford - the cup stats

Since they first met in a pre-war Challenge Cup tie Saints and Castleford have battled neck and neck for supremacy.

St Helens have won eight of the previous 14 meetings but there have been one or two close encounters - and prepare for something similar at the weekend.

Both sides have had crushing victories in the past and one only needs to turn back the clock 12 months to recall the Tigers 53-10 hammering of their rivals in the sixth round while Saints also topped the half century mark when blitzing the Tykes 58-16 at the Jungle in 1996.

PREVIOUS CUP MEETINGS

2017 (round 6) Castleford 53 St Helens 10

1996 (round 4) Castleford 16 St Helens 58

1990 (preliminary round) St Helens 39 Castleford 12

1979 (quarter final) Castleford 6 St Helens 10

1970 (semi-final) Castleford 6 St Helens 3

(at Station Road, Swinton)

1965 (round 1) St Helens 22 Castleford 9

1964 (round 1) St Helens 6 Castleford 13

1961 (round 2) Castleford 10 St Helens 18

1956 (round 2) St Helens 48 Castleford 5

1946 (round 1, first Leg) Castleford 10 St Helens 4

1946 (round 1, second leg) St Helens 14 Castleford 5

1941 (round 2) Castleford 21 St Helens 13

1938 (round 2) Castleford 18 St Helens 2

1931 (round 2) Castleford 2 St Helens 8

LAST 10 LEAGUE/CUP MEETINGS

St Helens 46, Castleford 6 (SLR1, 2/2/18)

Castleford 23, St Helens 22 (SLSF, 28/9/17)

Castleford 12, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R1, 3/8/17)

Castleford 16, St Helens 12 (SLR17, 4/6/17)

Castleford 53, St Helens 10 (CCR6, 13/5/17)

St Helens 26, Castleford 22 (SLR10, 17/4/17)

St Helens 40, Castleford 16 (SLS8-R5, 8/9/16)

Castleford 20, St Helens 30 (SLR13, 1/5/16)

St Helens 28, Castleford 22 (SLR4, 4/3/16)

Castleford 38, St Helens 42 (SLS8-R5, 10/9/15)

SUPER LEAGUE TOP TRY SCORERS

Ben Barba (St Helens) 15

Mark Percival (St Helens) 13

Fetuli Talanoa (Hull FC) 12

Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors) 9

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 9

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 8

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 8

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) 8

Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity) 8

Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves) 8

Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors) 8

TOP GOALKICKERS

Danny Richardson (St Helens) 68

Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 47

Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors) 42

Ryan Shaw (Hull Kingston Rovers) 41

Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos) 33

Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers) 31

Liam Finn (Wakefield Trinity) 30

Tom Gilmore (Widnes Vikings) 28

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 25

Danny Brough (Huddersfield Giants) 23