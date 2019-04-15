St Helens travel to Huddersfield in Challenge Cup

St Helens will travel to face Huddersfield Giants in the sixth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.



The tie will take place at the John Smith's Stadium in May and Saints will be favourites to reach the quarter finals of a competition they have won 12 times

They have already beaten the Giants 40-12 in Super League this season but will be taking nothing for granted against a side who dumped them

out of the Challenge Cup at the semi-finals stage not too many years ago.

The two clubs also met in the final at Twickenham in 2006 when Saints cruised to a 42-12 win.

Holders Catalans Dragons will begin their defence of the cup against League 1 part-timers Doncaster, the lowest-ranked team in the last 16.

The outstanding tie of the sixth-round draw, which was made by former St Helens duo Paul Sculthorpe and Jon Wilkin, is the clash between Warrington and Wigan in a repeat of the 2018 Super League Grand Final.

There will also be a West Yorkshire derby, with Championship club Bradford drawn at home to Leeds.

The ties, to be played from May 9-12, are: Salford v Hull KR, Dewsbury v Halifax, Warrington v Wigan, Bradford v Leeds, Hull v Castleford, Catalans Dragons v Doncaster, Huddersfield v St Helens, Wakefield v Widnes.