St Helens Town suffer agonising one-run defeat in Twenty20 cup

What a nerve-tingling encounter! St Helens Town bowed out of the NatWest Club Twenty20 at Ruskin Drive on Wednesday night ... by just one run.



In a compelling contest, visitors Ainsdale were asked to take first knock and posted a total of 146-7 (David Gaskell 2-18, William Griffiths 2-19, Craig Wood 1-14, Liam Gaskell1-17, Jaidel

Richardson1-18).

Richardson then picked up his bat and plundered 39 in quick time but despite good support from James Davies (15) and Craig Wood (14), the hosts fell marginally short of their target.

In the Chrysalis Cup played last night (Thursday), St Helens Town 2nd XI were comprehensively beaten by Ormskirk 2nd XI at Brook Lane.

Town batted first and from their 20 overs scored 102-8, in which 22 extras topped the scoring.

Skipper Harry Rigby (20) showed some resistance at the crease but the total was too small to worry the hosts who cruised to victory for the loss of only three wickets in 12.5 overs.

Ellis Taylor (1-19), Liam Bowyer (1-22) and Matthew Fisher (1-26) claimed the Town wickets.

Nat West Club Twenty20 tonight (Friday): Orrell v Rainford.