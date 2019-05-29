St Helens Town make cup progress after win at Burscough

Opener Paul Meadows smashed a match-winning 45 as St Helens Town romped to victory in the Liverpool Competition Chrysalis Cup at Burscough last night (Tuesday).



Meadows' innings included four fours and two sixes in a match reduced to 18 overs a side - enabling the visitors to pass the winning post with 11 deliveries remaining.

He was well supported by skipper Craig Woods (29) after the loss of an early wicket when replying to the hosts' score of 98-8 in which schoolboy Josh Murray contributed an impressive 31 and skipper Brendan Domigan weighed-in with 19.

Town's wickets came from overseas player Jaidel Richardson (2-22), Woods (1-4), Liam Gaskell (1-9), James Davies (1-15), David Gaskell (1-21) and William Griffiths (1-23).

Matches for tomorrow night (Thursday): Rainhill 3rd XI v Wavertree 3rd XI (Embee Cup) and Old Xaverians 1st XI v Rainhill 1st XI (Liverpool Echo Knockout).