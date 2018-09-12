St Helens to host Liverpool FC UEFA Youth League games

Saints are once again to host Liverpool’s UEFA Youth League campaign.

The club’s under 19s will play its three European group fixtures at the venue.

The Reds’ first game will see them welcome PSG on Tuesday, September 18 (3pm) before they take on Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday October 24 (3pm).

They will then close out their Totally Wicked Stadium stay against Napoli on Tuesday December 11 (3pm).

The Totally Wicked Stadium’s general manager, Dave Hutchinson, said: “We are delighted to welcome a club of Liverpool’s international stature to our venue once more.

“These games are a great opportunity to showcase our stadium and its facilities to a whole new audience as we seek to utilise the Totally Wicked Stadium in as many ways possible.

“We now are able to do this not only in another sport but on a European stage too.”

Entry for the games will be priced at £3 Adults and £1 Concessions and Juniors with free entry to LFC season ticket holders and members.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Ticket Office and on the day of the game from the turnstiles and all fans will be seated in the Totally Wicked North Stand.

Fans can also buy online