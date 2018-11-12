St Helens to face Hull in Lomax testimonial game

Jonny Lomax will kick-off his testimonial year with a match against Super League rivals Hull FC.

It will be staged at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, January 19 (2pm).

The Saints’ star, who can play in a variety of positions, will be pulling on the famous red vee jersey in 2019 - his 11th season at the club.

The game at the Totally Wicked Stadium will kick off a year of exciting events.

Jonny, who made his first-team debut in 2009 against Wakefield Trinity and has gone on to appear 189 times for the Saints, told the club website: “I’m really looking forward to the game and the season ahead,

“My testimonial is not only about celebrating 10 years at the club but also giving something back to the people who have supported me along the way.

“I will be announcing several events in the near future which fans can get involved in and I’m sure people will enjoy them.

“I’m sure Justin will want us firing on all cylinders in the game as we get ready to take on Wigan on January 31.

“Hull FC are a great team and I want to thank them and Lee Radford for agreeing to come over to face us.”

Tickets details for the match will be announced shortly.

Jonny is also in the process of finalising his testimonial calendar for the year so keep an eye on @lomax_1990 to find out more.