St Helens to face Castleford in Challenge Cup

St Helens have been drawn to face Castleford in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Saints joined rest of last season’s Super 8s sides in the draw for the last 16, which took place on Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, with Justin Holbrook’s men facing a trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in a tie that is likely to be selected for TV.

Ties will be played on the weekend of May 11-13.

Full draw:

Hull KR v Wigan

Castleford v St Helens

Toronto v Warrington Wolves (at Warrington)

Leigh v Salford

Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC

Catalans Dragons v Whitehaven

Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield v Wakefield Trinity.