St Helens the 'perfect fit' says new signing Kevin Naiqama

New signing Kevin Naiqama had several options to consider on where his future career was heading but in the end felt St Helens was the perfect fit.

The 29-year-old former Wests Tigers centre and current Fiji skipper looks on his move to Super League as a dream come true and is eagerly awaiting the new season which gets under way on the last day of January with a home game against champions Wigan Warriors.

Naiqama told the Saints' web site: ''I’ve been here for just under four weeks and I’m slowly adapting to my new surroundings.

“It has been been a busy few months, I got married, had the honeymoon and then moved over here.''

Naigama, who joins two other overseas signings, Lachlan Coote and Joseph Paulo, at the Totally Wicked Stadium for the 2019 campaign, went on: "It is an awesome playing squad and the boys make it very enjoyable and exciting to turn up every day at training.

''There are a lot of characters in the team, too, but everyone has been definitely welcoming and it has been very peaceful for myself to get to know the lads.”

He added: ''It was a deep desire of mine to come to England and compete in Super League.

''I'd had a few other offers but St Helens was the best fit for me. It is a proud and historic club that has been very successful and I wanted to be part of it.

“With the coaching staff and playing group we have here, there is definitely a great opportunity looming. We were unlucky this year and I’m sure with the new additions we can better our chances in 2019.”

He ended: “Over the last few seasons I have played at centre and haven’t looked back. The style of footy here does suit me and I’m sure Lachlan Coote and Joseph Paulo feel the same, too.

“I’m also hoping the football I play is what head coach Justin Holbrook brought me here for - that’s being fast, explosive and creating opportunities on the edge.''