St Helens take measures to protect pitch for Super League opener with Wigan Warriors

St Helens have taken measures to ensure the Super League opener against Wigan is not threatened by the forecast bad weather.

A protective 'dome' was yesterday placed over the pitch to ensure it doesn't get frozen.

The surface was in good condition before being covered by the fabric, which will be removed shortly before kick-off tomorrow night at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Weather warnings have been issued as sleet and snow began to fall today, and more bad weather forecast tomorrow.

Travelling Wigan fans may want to avoid Windle Island, because of roadworks.