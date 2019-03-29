St Helens survive scare but maintain unbeaten record against Hull KR

St Helens had to come from behind to maintain their unblemished Super League record, defeating plucky Hull KR 36-24.



It required late tries from Saints' Aaron Smith and Regan Grace to end resilient Rovers' late charge, but it could have been a different story if the Robins had maintained their composure midway through the second period when they leaked crucial scores.

St Helens players celebrate Aaron Smith's try

At 16-0 the game looked over as Saints raced to a three-score lead thanks to tries from Lachlan Coote, Jack Welsby and Luke Thompson.

Justin Holbrook's decision to rest stars James Roby, Alex Walmsley, Mark Percival and Zeb Taia seemed to be the right call, but the Robins bounced back in style.

Scottish international Kane Linnett gave Hull KR a glimmer of hope at a time when St Helens were on fire, bursting onto a short Josh Drinkwater pass to barge his way through to the line.

Winger Ryan Shaw landed the conversion from out wide to peg the score to 16-6, and minutes later was slotting another goal as journeyman Ryan Hall threw a brilliant ball out wide to Scott Oakes to finish in the corner.

Tim Sheen's Hull KR were in the ascendency, adding more points courtesy of the Drinkwater-Linnett connection again to lead 18-16 at the break.

A Coote penalty early in the second half hauled Saints level, but when Jonny Lomax dropped a Drinkwater kick minutes later, Shaun Lunt was on hand to take advantage with a gift of a try, with Shaw adding the extras to make it 24-18.

Rovers should have added another four points as Danny Addy went close only for Saints to keep him at bay, and it proved crucial.

A Saints tidal wave followed as substitute Joseph Paulo set up Kyle Amor for a smash-and-grab effort that was followed by Aaron Smith sneaking over after a poor defensive read from Lunt, with Coote converting on both occasions.

Coote then chimed into the line to make the overlap for Regan Grace's game-winning score. A further penalty goal from Coote wrapped things up for the home side to make it eight wins from eight.