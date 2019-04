It's baby boom time at Saints!



Congratulations are in order for Alex Walmsley and Zeb Tiaia, who both had welcome additions to the family which forced them to be absent from Friday's home game against Hull KR.

Drea Seik Taia

Zeb's wife, Nikkita, gave birth to Lola Drea Seik, who weighed-in at 7lbs 5oz, while Alex's 'better half,' Simone delivered a 6lb 7oz boy, Cassius Alexander.