St Helens stars in treatment room ahead of Warrington clash

Saints are keeping one eye on the treatment room as they prepare for Saturday’s top four clash against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell-Jones Stadium.

Several players, including skipper James Roby, Theo Fages, Ryan Morgan, Zeb Taia and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, all missed Friday’s victory over Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Holbrook is also keeping a close watch on the fitness of second rower Dominique Peyroux who has been absent since breaking an arm against this weekend’s opposition in July but could come back into the reckoning.

It also seems likely that Fages, who pulled out of the Hull game suffering from sickness, will return and so, too, will Morgan after fully recovering from a bout of concussion.

Jack Welsby made a piece of sporting history during a cameo appearance for Saints in Friday’s win over Hull FC.

At 17 years six months he became the first St Helens player to pull on the famous red vee first team shirt having been born in the 21st century.

Coach Justin Holbrook introduced the youngster 11 minutes from the end of the game, helping him fulfil a dream after being bitten by the Rugby League bug as a four year old with Shevington Sharks.

He later moved to Blackbrook - a breeding ground for many of Saints’ future stars - and progressed from there.

“When I signed a three-year academy contract I didn’t look any further than Saints,” he told the club matchday programme earlier in the season.

“You look at the players who have come through the system here and realise it’s a great pathway and a great philosophy of the team with Justin giving kids a chance.”

Half back Jack, who lives with his parents in Appley Bridge, is following in the footsteps of such legendary figures as Alex Murphy who was also in the same age bracket when making his debut for his home town club.

But the youngest player ever to feature in the Saints’ team during the Super League era is Scott Moore.

The scrum half was 16 years six months old when he faced Wigan on August 20, 2004, in front of 16,425 fans.