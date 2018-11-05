St Helens show their true colours for 2019

Saints have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2019 Betfred Super League season.

In partnership with O’Neill’s Sportswear, the long-standing Saints’ tradition of a white shirt with a red vee will continue once more on the home strip – but there is a more minimalistic, modern look to the shirt.

The shallower vee consists of two thinner lines and a thicker one running from shoulder to shoulder, with a drop sleeve and Saints’ crest proudly embroidered onto the left chest.

There is also a new shaped neck-line in red and it has an elasticated back of neck for ease of wear with a matching red cuff.

The front of home shirt sponsor is once again principal partner Cash Converters and their reworked logo sits nicely under the red vee.

The shorts also feature a modern chevron panelling design to complement the shirt and white socks!

For the 2019 away kit, the club has reverted back to a colour that has always proved popular with both players and fans alike – sky blue and navy.

The shirt is predominantly sky blue but it fades into navy-blue towards the shoulders with striped details running through the length of the body.

The sleeves are sky blue with a navy faded band around the cuff.

Like the home strip, there is a new shaped neck-line and in a modern twist, the shirt features a tonal blue club crest.

The front of the shirt is once again sponsored by Crabbie’s, with Lamb and Watt – naturally flavoured mixers – from the Halewood International stable of brands featuring on the children’s sizes of the shirt.

Both kits are now available to buy in store and online. Fans can also purchase via mail order by calling 01744 455 050.

2019 members can get 10 per cent off either or both of the shirts in November and December, in store only.

If fans haven’t done so already, they’ll need to collect their 2019 Membership card from the ticket office before being able to access the discount.