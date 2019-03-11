St Helens' Roby still leading Man of Steel race

Despite missing last week's home game against London Broncos due to a niggling injury, St Helens skipper James Roby still leads the race to become the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.
The hooker has 11 points after five rounds of voting - four ahead of Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) and Jamie Shaul (HullFC) and five in front of Paul McShane and Liam Watts (both Castleford) and Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils).
Further down the table, Saints Australian full back Lachlan Coote has four points and team-mates Theo Fages and Alex Walmsley are both on three.
LATEST VOTING:
Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers
3pts – Stefan Ratchford
2pts – Daryl Clark
1pt – Peter Mata’utia
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
3pts – Marc Sneyd
2pts – Sika Manu
1pt – Jamie Shaul
St Helens v London Broncos
3pts – Theo Fages
2pts – Lachlan Coote
1pt – Morgan Knowles
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
3pts – Kruise Leeming
2pts – Joe Wardle
1pt – Aaron Murphy
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
3pts – Jake Bibby
2pts – Niall Evalds
1pt – Josh Jones
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR
3pts – David Fifita
2pts – Craig Hall
1pt – Danny McGuire