St Helens' Roby still leading Man of Steel race

Despite missing last week's home game against London Broncos due to a niggling injury, St Helens skipper James Roby still leads the race to become the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

The hooker has 11 points after five rounds of voting - four ahead of Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) and Jamie Shaul (HullFC) and five in front of Paul McShane and Liam Watts (both Castleford) and Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils).

Further down the table, Saints Australian full back Lachlan Coote has four points and team-mates Theo Fages and Alex Walmsley are both on three.



LATEST VOTING:



Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers



3pts – Stefan Ratchford



2pts – Daryl Clark



1pt – Peter Mata’utia



Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos



3pts – Marc Sneyd



2pts – Sika Manu



1pt – Jamie Shaul



St Helens v London Broncos



3pts – Theo Fages



2pts – Lachlan Coote



1pt – Morgan Knowles



Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants



3pts – Kruise Leeming



2pts – Joe Wardle



1pt – Aaron Murphy



Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils



3pts – Jake Bibby



2pts – Niall Evalds



1pt – Josh Jones



Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR



3pts – David Fifita



2pts – Craig Hall



1pt – Danny McGuire