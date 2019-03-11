St Helens' Roby still leading Man of Steel race

James Roby of Saints is still leading the Man of Steel race
James Roby of Saints is still leading the Man of Steel race
Share this article

Despite missing last week's home game against London Broncos due to a niggling injury, St Helens skipper James Roby still leads the race to become the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

The hooker has 11 points after five rounds of voting - four ahead of Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) and Jamie Shaul (HullFC) and five in front of Paul McShane and Liam Watts (both Castleford) and Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils).

Further down the table, Saints Australian full back Lachlan Coote has four points and team-mates Theo Fages and Alex Walmsley are both on three.

LATEST VOTING:

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

3pts – Stefan Ratchford

2pts – Daryl Clark

1pt – Peter Mata’utia

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

3pts – Marc Sneyd

2pts – Sika Manu

1pt – Jamie Shaul

St Helens v London Broncos

3pts – Theo Fages

2pts – Lachlan Coote

1pt – Morgan Knowles

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

3pts – Kruise Leeming

2pts – Joe Wardle

1pt – Aaron Murphy

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

3pts – Jake Bibby

2pts – Niall Evalds

1pt – Josh Jones

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

3pts – David Fifita

2pts – Craig Hall

1pt – Danny McGuire