St Helens RL runs in the family of new signing Beth Stott

Saints Women have signed Golden Boot winner Beth Stott from Tyrrells Premiership side Firwood Waterloo.



The former Legh Vale and Haydock sports college student originally played for Blackbrook Royals U8s before joining Waterloo as a junior where she went on to represent Lancashire and Regional North.

Beth also represented the Nomads – the women’s equivalent of men’s Barbarians, against South Africa.

She is following in the footsteps of her grandfather Tommy Stott (Heritage number 548), as well as her great uncle, Jimmy Stott (Heritage number 501) who both played for Saints back in the 1940’s.

Saints head of Women’s Rugby Craig Richards told the club website: “Beth is a great addition to our squad. Last year saw Beth crowned the Women’s Premiership Golden boot winner.

''Though she has played rugby league for years, we knew we had to be patient with her as she settled into the team and playing culture. Beth will continue playing both codes and everyone at Saints are very keen to support her development.”

Beth said that Saints was the only option for her with the Red Vee running in the Stott family.