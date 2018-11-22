St Helens reveal squad numbers for 2019

Saints have announced their squad numbers for the 2019 season.



New signing Lachlan Coote will wear the number 23 shirt and Joseph Paulo the number 12.

Kevin Naiqama will don ‘3’ whilst Danny Richardson has been given the iconic number 7 jersey.

Elsewhere, new signing Joe Batchelor will wear 25 and promoted Academy players Callum Hazzard, Jack Welsby and Josh Simm 28, 29 and 30 respectively.

2019 Squad:

1. Jonny Lomax

2. Tommy Makinson

3. Kevin Naiqama

4. Mark Percival

5. Regan Grace

6. Theo Fages

7. Danny Richardson

8. Alex Walmsley

9. James Roby

10. Luke Thompson

11. Zeb Taia

12. Joseph Paulo

13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

14. Luke Douglas

15. Morgan Knowles

16. Kyle Amor

17. Dominique Peyroux

18. Adam Swift

19. Matty Lees

20. Jack Ashworth

21. Aaron Smith

22. James Bentley

23. Lachlan Coote

24. Matty Costello

25. Joe Batchelor

26. Liam Cooper

27. Josh Eaves

28. Callum Hazzard

29. Jack Welsby

30. Josh Simm