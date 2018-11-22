St Helens reveal squad numbers for 2019

Saints have announced their squad numbers for the 2019 season.
New signing Lachlan Coote will wear the number 23 shirt and Joseph Paulo the number 12.
Kevin Naiqama will don ‘3’ whilst Danny Richardson has been given the iconic number 7 jersey.
Elsewhere, new signing Joe Batchelor will wear 25 and promoted Academy players Callum Hazzard, Jack Welsby and Josh Simm 28, 29 and 30 respectively.
2019 Squad:
1. Jonny Lomax
2. Tommy Makinson
3. Kevin Naiqama
4. Mark Percival
5. Regan Grace
6. Theo Fages
7. Danny Richardson
8. Alex Walmsley
9. James Roby
10. Luke Thompson
11. Zeb Taia
12. Joseph Paulo
13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
14. Luke Douglas
15. Morgan Knowles
16. Kyle Amor
17. Dominique Peyroux
18. Adam Swift
19. Matty Lees
20. Jack Ashworth
21. Aaron Smith
22. James Bentley
23. Lachlan Coote
24. Matty Costello
25. Joe Batchelor
26. Liam Cooper
27. Josh Eaves
28. Callum Hazzard
29. Jack Welsby
30. Josh Simm