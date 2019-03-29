St Helens reveal Magic Weekend shirt for Anfield clash against Castleford

Saints have unveiled their new 2019 Magic Weekend shirt.



The shirt will be worn by the team at the 2019 Dacia Magic Weekend at Anfield where Saints will face Castleford Tigers on Sunday, May 26 (KO 6pm)

Saints' Magic Weekend shirt

The shirt continues the to beat the drum for both Autism awareness as a whole, and helping local people with Autism, through the St Helens Autism Support (SAS) charity. The club has already donated more than £30,000 to the charity from club initiatives since the first Magic shirt in 2016.

This year’s version is available to pre-order, just prior to the start of World Autism Week on April 1.

The prominent design retains the iconic red and white colour scheme and red vee, while it also features a jigsaw design including a famous Saints icon of old – the stickman, filling the lower portion of the shirt. The jigsaw pattern also features within the vee itself and the shape is renowned as a key symbol used by the Autism Society.

The club will again donate 10 per cent of the net retail profit from each shirt to raise vital funds for the local group.

St Helens Autism Support Charity Chairman, Tommy Jackson, said, “The SAS Charity is delighted that Saints have continued their incredible support and chosen us to feature in this year’s Magic shirt design.

"The work by Saints in recent years to support the charity has had a huge impact locally, not least in raising awareness of Autism and its challenges.

"We will be looking to further our work alongside the Saints Community Development Foundation and other partners with the hope of creating ‘Hubs’ for local people with Autism to utilise after they complete their education."

The shirts are priced at £50 for adults and £36 for children sizes. They are available in adult sizes X-Small through to 7XL and also available to pre-order in children's sizes 5-6 years through to age 13, and ladies fit shirts size L8 to L18.

To guarantee delivery, the cut-off date for pre-orders is 6pm on Sunday, April 28. Physical stock will be available for collection or delivery week ending May 17.