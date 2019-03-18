St Helens Referees' Society proving to be smart operators

Smart operators on the field and off it as well .. that's the St Helens Referees' Society.



They have just purchased new leisure tops which they will proudly wear at training and during meetings and are also available to fans.

The society, which it is believed dates back to 1913, has produced many leading referees in the sport, including former international whistler and current head of match officials at the RFL, Steve Ganson.

Our photograph shows (from left to right) Chris Hardman, (secretary/treasurer), Jamie Barr (chairman) and Brian Cummings (vice chairman) displaying the new top watched by other members.