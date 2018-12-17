St Helens prop Walmsley given green light to resume playing

Nine months of sheer frustration have ended for Saints' 28-year-old prop forward Alex Walmsley.



The England international, who made a massive impact in the 2017 World Cup Down Under, has been given the green light to return to full-time action after missing most of last season following an operation on a serious neck injury.



Walmsley suffered his setback against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in March, missing 28 Super League and Challenge Cup games as Saints lifted the League Leaders' Shield.



The two big trophies escaped their grip and while it's pure conjecture had Walmsley been available there could have been more silverware adoring the Total Wicked Stadium at this moment in time



The prop will be fit and raring to go in the mouth-watering opening home fixture against Wigan Warriors at the end of January - and coach Justin Holbrook will just be happy to have him back.



Holbrook said: ''It's great news that Alex has been given the all clear by a specialist. It will like having a new player on board.''



Fans, too, will be relishing the prospect of having Alex and fellow international prop Luke Thompso playing in tandem. It will be a frightening thought for their opponents!