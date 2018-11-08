St Helens prop looking forward to 2019 after career scare

Alex Walmsley, who suffered a serious neck injury and missed most of last season, is itching to lace up his boots again.

The Saints’ prop,who was one of the outstanding players in the 2017 World Cup Down Under, told the club website: “It wasn’t a common injury and I admit I was scared for a time, not only about my playing career but family life, too.”

It has been a tough year and I have been in some dark places but there is light at the end of the tunnel Alex Walmsley

He added: “It has been a tough year and I have been in some dark places but there is light at the end of the tunnel. It has given me the best part of a year to allow my body to repair itself; I feel fresh and excited to see how I go in 2019.

“One of our main strengths over the last few years has been in the pack. I’m really excited to see Joseph Paulo come to the club and seeing what he can do.

“I’m proud of how the boys went without me but I am looking forward to getting back out there next season.”

Like all at Saints, Alex is focused on the club going at least one better in 2019.

“We won the Shield but there are two other trophies we want to win,” he added. “We have lost in a number of semi finals and that is unacceptable for a club as big as this and the effort everyone puts into the team.

“We need to address a few things but I am really excited about next year. The quality of the players we have brought in will complement the squad. We were the best team over the last year and to add these players, we will be better.

“It was a good year with what we brought to the field, the style of rugby and how entertaining we were to watch but ultimately you have to be disappointed with how it ended. As good as we were, to not come out with either of the main trophies is really frustrating.

“We want to rectify that and I’m sure 2019 will be that year we do that.”