St Helens prop can't wait for Super League's opening night

Alex Walmsley is chomping at the bit to pull on a Saints' shirt again in Super League - and no one can blame him.



The prop forward missed 29 league and cup fixtures in 2018 after suffering a serious career-threatening neck injury against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell-Jones in early March.

It was a body blow for the 28-year-old England international who had been given rave notices for his performances in the 2017 World Cup and had just signed a new four year deal at the Totally Wicked Stadium but his nightmare year is at an end.

Walmsley said: ''I'm itching to get back and what a start we face - playing against our arch-rivals and defending champions, Wigan Warriors in what is likely to be a sell-out crowd on Thursday night.

''Wigan are a tough side and matches between the two clubs are always physical.

''There will definitely be fireworks but at the same time plenty of skill on show and hopefully the result will go our way.''

Walmsley also welcomes the new laws which are aimed at speeding up the game.

He said: ''It is going to be more challenging but I believe changes were needed to stamp out too many unnecessary stoppages.

''Rugby League is an exciting game and that's what separates us from the 15-a-side code. They have many stoppages while we like to play fast flowing rugby.''

Head coach Justin Holbrook will look on Walmsley almost like a fresh signing and is delighted to have him back in the ranks.

Holbrook said: ''Alex has worked extremely hard to overcome what was a serious injury.

''People only see what happens on the pitch over 80 minutes and don't know how hard guys like Alex work during their rehabilitation.

''He did all he could to return towards the end of last season - and that would have been a bonus for us,

''However, he is now fully fit and that is massive lift for everyone at the club.''