St Helens prop Amor already preparing for January showdown with Wigan

Media speculation that Saints were willing to listen to offers from other Super League outfits for prop Kyle Amor may have some credence but the Cumbrian prop doesn't seem keen to leave on the evidence of his interview on the club website.



Amor, who has been allocated the no. 16 shirt by the club for next season, said: '"It's always nice to get back in with everybody and at this stage, compared to last year, we have a lot more players in, too.,

“It’s good to get everyone in and get back to work. We want to start the season well and all the hard work starts now.

“Every player does something different in the off-season, whether it is the Aussie lads heading back home, or taking a family holiday to rest up mentally and physically."

The former Whitehaven Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity forward added: "At this stage last season, we hadn’t had a lot of time off due to the World Cup so it’s good to have that rest and we’re now looking forward to getting down to work.

"It is also the time of the year when the stepping stones are put in place for what comes after Christmas and that big fixture against Wigan at the end of January,

''The next four or five weeks are very important to us as we look to get as much load in our legs as possible.

"This will get us ready for the tough work which follows after that."

Only new signing Joseph Paulo and his new team-mates, England's Luke Thompson, Tommy Makinson, Jonny Lomax and, Mark Percival and Frenchman Theo Fages, have still to return to training.