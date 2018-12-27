St Helens new signing Lachlan Cootes impressed with club

Lachlan Cootes is itching to pull on the famous Saints jersey in competitive action and such is his versatility he can operate in several positions.



The 28-year-old moved from North Queensland Cowboys to the Totally Wicked Stadium on a three-year deal and during his stay is determined to make his mark following the departure of Ben Barba - last season's Super League top try scorer and the Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner.





“I’m not too fussed at where Justin wants me to play,” Cootes said. “I’m sure it will come down to the combination between me and Jonny Lomax. I probably prefer full back at the moment but I have no doubt we will see what happens over pre-season.



“I like to bring high standards in my own game and I’m sure the fans won’t expect anything less.”



He added: “It was a tough couple of weeks at first with jet lag but we’ve all settled in.”



“I’ve been impressed with the club and how they run things. The physios are top notch and the staff are really good.



“I hadn’t run into boss Justin Holbrook before I came here but from what I’ve seen so far he’s a good coach. The things he has in place are top notch.”



Lachlan was also impressed with the history of the club and supporters too.



“Saints are a well-established team with a great history and they’ve won a few Super League premierships,” he added. “I knew I was coming to a great club with a great fan base and one that is very proud. I am very proud to be here.



“There was obviously a lot of interest in the club last season so I kept up to date with how they were going and watched some highlights. I like the style and the way they play and I’m sure it will suit me well.”



Saints kick off the new season at home to Wigan on January 31.



They beat the Warriors twice last season and will want to get their season off to the best possible start against the 2018 champions.



