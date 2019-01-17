St Helens name squad to face Hull in Jonny Lomax testimonial game

Saints have named an extended 29-man squad ahead of their first pre-season outing at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday as part of long-serving Jonny Lomax's testimonial year.



Overseas signings Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Joseph Paulo are set to be involved with Alex Walmsley on the comeback trail after missing most of last season with a serious injury.

Head coach Justin Holbrook will select his side from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dominique Peyroux 18. Adam Swift, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote, 24. Matty Costello, 25. Joe Batchelor, 27. Josh Eaves, 29. Jack Welsby, 30. Josh Simm, 31. Tom Nisbet..

Lee Radford will select his Hull FC side from: Jack Brown, Jake Connor, Jordan Cox, Matty Dawson-Jones, Bureta Faraimo, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley, Danny Houghton, Danny Langtree, Jez Litten, Jack Logan, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Hakim Miloudi, Mark Minichiello, Ratu Naulago, Mickey Paea, Cameron Scott, Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Carlos Tuimavave.

Tickets are on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 or online.The match kicks off at 2pm