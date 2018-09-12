St Helens name squad to face Hull FC

Saints have named their 19-man squad ahead of Friday’s Betfred Super League Super 8s with Hull FC, including new boys James Bentley and Jack Welsby.

They are both called up to the side with James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook missing through injury.

Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 21. Jack Ashworth, 23. Ben Barba, 24. James Bentley, 25. Aaron Smith, 30. Matty Costello, 31. Jack Welsby.

Lee Radford will choose his Hull FC side from: 1. Jamie Shaul, 2. Bureta Faraimo, 3. Carlos Tuimavave, 5. Fetuli Talanoa, 8. Scott Taylor, 9. Danny Houghton, 11. Dean Hadley, 14. Jake Connor, 16. Jordan Abdul, 17. Danny Washbrook, 20. Brad Fash, 21. Sika Manu, 22. Jez Litten, 26. Jordan Lane, 28. Hakim Miloudi, 29. Masimbaashe Matongo, 30. Cameron Scott, 35. Liam Harris, 36. Lewis Bienek.

The referee is for the clash is Chris Kendall.

Tickets are on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455 052 or online here.

MATTY Costello has been short-listed for the 2018 Betfred Championship and League 1 Young Player of the Year Award.

The 20-year-old Saints’ centre has been recognised for his performances on dual-registration with Sheffield Eagles where he has played 15 games alongside five for his parent club - the last in Saturday’s victory over the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Matty joined Saints as a 14-year-old from Orrell St James, returning to play a significant part in the club’s 2016 unbeaten academy side. He was also selected to play for England at this level. Brandon Moore of Halifax and Harry New man of Featherstone Rovers are also named on the shortlist.