St Helens name squad for Friday's clash with Leeds Rhinos

Head coach coach Justin Holbrook has named an unchanged squad for Friday night's Battle of the Roses against Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium.



Saints will be hoping to add to opening victories over Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity.

Holbrook will select his 17 from:1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Danny Richardson, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 22.

James Bentley, 23. Lachlan Coote.

His Leeds counterpart, Dave Furner, has included Liam Sutcliffe and Mikolaj Oledzki in his 19 man squad for the trip over the Pennines.

Sutcliffe missed last Sunday’s win at Salford through illness while Oledzki had to pull out with a hip injury suffered in the team’s final training session before the clash with the Red Devils.

Both are included the squad to face St Helens. However forward James Donaldson is unavailable after suffering concussion at Salford.

The Rhinos are still without Carl Ablett, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ashton Golding and Dom Crosby through injury.