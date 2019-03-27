St Helens name squad for Friday's clash with Hull KR

Head coach Justin Holbrook has opted for the same 19-man squad that was named prior to the stunning victory at Castleford ahead of the Betfred Super League match against. Hull KR at The Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday (kick off 7:45pm).

Saints have made blistering start to the new season, boasting a 100 per centre record after seven games and will be red-hot favourites to make it eight on the trot when they face Tim Sheen’s men.

Holbrook will select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10.

Luke Thompson, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Joseph Paulo, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Dom Peyroux, 19. Matty Lees, 20. Jack Ashworth, 21. Aaron Smith, 23. Lachlan Coote.

Saints have only lost two of their last 11 home games against Hull KR, scoring 68 points once and topping 50 and 40 twice.

They also reached the half-century mark against the Robins during the 2010 Millennium Weekend and most fans will roll up at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night expecting another try-scoring bonanza.

But the players are unlikely to be lulled into a false sense of security against the struggling Humbersiders, who have leaked 178 points in eight matches so far this season.

All they can do is focus on the task ahead and forget about the plaudits which came their way from all quarters following the 42-12 drubbing of Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle last Friday.

LAST 10 MEETING:

St Helens 26, Hull KR 4 (SLR17, 8/6/18)

Hull KR 6, St Helens 30 (SLR7, 23/3/18)

St Helens 48, Hull KR 16 (SLR19, 17/6/16)

Hull KR 22, St Helens 31 (SLR3, 26/2/16)

St Helens 52, Hull KR 12 (SLR23, 24/7/15)

Hull KR 24, St Helens 22 (SLR7, 27/3/15)

Hull KR 40, St Helens 10 (SLR19, 6/7/14)

St Helens 38, Hull KR 18 (SLR4, 7/3/14)

St Helens 46, Hull KR 10 (SLEPO, 14/9/13)

St Helens 12, Hull KR 24 (SLR20, 28/6/13)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

St Helens won 14 (includes win in 2013 play-offs)

Hull KR won 9

1 draw

St Helens highest score: 68-12 (h, 2010 and(also widest margin.)

Hull KR highest score: 40-10 (h, 2014 and also widest margin).