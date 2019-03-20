St Helens name squad ahead of Friday's visit to Castleford

Saints' boss Justin Holbrook is placing his faith in the same 19-man squad named for the Huddersfield clash last week ahead of Friday's top of the table clash at Castleford.

The league leaders will be seeking their seventh successive victory of the season against the Tigers who have won all their previous home games in 2019.

St Helens squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote.