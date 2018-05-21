St Helens ladies bounce back to defeat Leeds and top table

St Helens Ladies, who had surrendered their 100 per cent record to Wigan Warriors seven days earlier, bounced back in style on Sunday to defeat Leeds Rhinos 20-14 in the Women’s Super League at Thatto Heath.

It was a highly competitive match between two clubs with their eyes firmly on silverware this season and the result could have gone either way, particularly in the latter stages.

A 14-14 half-time score was indicative of the efforts of both side in sweltering temperatures but Saints kept their cool to eventually pick up the points and earn top spot in the table with eight points from five matches.

They have, however, played one game more game than second-placed Castleford Tigers (seven points) and Leeds Rhinos who are in third spot with six points

Tries for Saints came from:: Katie-May Williams (6 / 34 mins), Faye Gaskin (17 mins), Emily Rudge (46 mins).

Goals: Faye Gaskin (2 /4).

Leeds try scorers: Hannah Butcher (12 mins), Suze Hill (26 mins),

Courtney Hill (38 mins).

Goals: Courtney Hill (1/3).

Teams - Saints: 1. Becca Rotheram; 2. Rhianna Burke, 3. Naomi Williams, 4. Katie-May Williams, 5. Leah Burke; 6. Zoe Harris, 7. Faye Gaskin; 8. Dawn Taylor, 9. Tara Jones (C), 10. Sarah Lovejoy, 11. Roxy Mura, 12. Emily Rudge, 13. Channy Crowl. Subs: 14. Carys Marsh, 15. Isabelle Rudge, 16. Lizzie Gladman, 17. Jade Ward.

Leeds: 1. Char Booth; 2. Suze Hill, 3. Marina Spurr, 4. Megan Price, 5. Sophie Robinson; 6. Courtney Hill, 7. Hannah Butcher; 8. Danika Priim, 9. Lois Forsell, 10. Danielle Anderson, 11. Aimee Staveley, 12. Larissa Graves, 13. Rhiannan Marshall. Subs: 14. Frankie Townend, 16. Caitlin Beevers, 17. Shannan Lacey, 18. Amy Johnson.