St Helens hooker James Roby bags more points in Man of Steel race

St Helens hooker James Roby is setting a hot early pace in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.



After four rounds of voting, the St Helens skipper leads the way with 11 points, five ahead of Jamie Shaul (Hull FC), and Liam Watts and Paul McShane (both Castleford).

Roby's team-mate Alex Walmsley is on three points and fellow Saints prop Luke Thompson on two.

The Panel's latest votes for round four were:

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

3pts – James Roby

2pts – Lachlan Coote

1pt – Jansin Turgut

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

3pts – Liam Watts

2pts – Mose Masoe

1pt – Michael Shenton

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

3pts – Bill Tupou

2pts – Tom Johnstone

1pt – Danny Brough

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

3pts – Kenny Edwards

2pts – Tony Gigot

1pt – Daryl Clark

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

3pts – Eddie Battye

2pts – Kieran Dixon

1pt – Jordan Abdull

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

3pts – Joe Westerman

2pts – Mickey Paea

1pt - Marc Sneyd