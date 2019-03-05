St Helens hooker James Roby bags more points in Man of Steel race

St Helens hooker James Roby is setting a hot early pace in the race for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
After four rounds of voting, the St Helens skipper leads the way with 11 points, five ahead of Jamie Shaul (Hull FC), and Liam Watts and Paul McShane (both Castleford).
Roby's team-mate Alex Walmsley is on three points and fellow Saints prop Luke Thompson on two.
The Panel's latest votes for round four were:
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
3pts – James Roby
2pts – Lachlan Coote
1pt – Jansin Turgut
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR
3pts – Liam Watts
2pts – Mose Masoe
1pt – Michael Shenton
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
3pts – Bill Tupou
2pts – Tom Johnstone
1pt – Danny Brough
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
3pts – Kenny Edwards
2pts – Tony Gigot
1pt – Daryl Clark
London Broncos v Wigan Warriors
3pts – Eddie Battye
2pts – Kieran Dixon
1pt – Jordan Abdull
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
3pts – Joe Westerman
2pts – Mickey Paea
1pt - Marc Sneyd