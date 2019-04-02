St Helens half back Theo Fages sidelined with hip injury

Theo Fages has been ruled out of Saints next couple of games - opening the door for 2018 Dream Team player Danny Richardson to possibly reclaim his half back spot.



The Frenchman - an ever present this year after impressing in pre-season training - was forced to limp off during the first half of Friday's home victory against Hull KR suffering from a hip problem,

He will be an absentee when Saints travel to the country of his birth to face the Catalans Dragons on Saturday and is also expected to miss the following Friday's crucial home fixture against fellow title challengers Warrington Wolves.

The French international's contract expires at the end of the season and his current form is making one or two NRL clubs sit up and take notice.

But St Helens coach Justin Holbrook insists they want him to stay at the club, and are understood to have tabled Fages a new deal.

Now the ball is in his court.